Ghanaian-Canadian artist creates art exclusively from LEGO

Contemporary Ghanaian-Canadian artist Ekow Nimako channels Africa’s history and its powerful future in a new exhibition titled Building Black: Civilizations at the Aga Khan Museum.

“It was important to do this exhibition at the Aga Kahn Museum – specifically since they are showcasing the exhibit Caravans of Gold, Fragments in Time – which boldly highlights the importance of Sub-Saharan Africa in the middle ages,” explained Nimako.

“I am all about centering Black and African Diaspora stories in my art practice.”

At the tender age of four, Nimako said he loved to build fun things with LEGO.

He’s taken his childhood passion and turned it into incredible art exclusively from LEGO.

“I spend an enormous amount of time scrolling through LEGO parts to purchase on-line,” Nimako said.

“The LEGO group comes up with new parts pretty regularly so I have to keep abreast of new developments – as each new curved or sloped piece adds a new potential dimension to my work.”

Nimako’s exhibition features a series of stunning sculptures built with more than 100,00 black LEGO pieces.

Building Black: Civilizations is at the Aga Khan Museum through February 23, 2020.