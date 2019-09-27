Whitby man arrested in connection to shooting in Lindsay: police
An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting in Lindsay earlier this week.
Kawartha Lakes police say around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a 9-1-1 call about the sound of gunfire and a group of people fighting at a William St. N. apartment complex.
Officers located a person with a gunshot wound at another address. The victim was taken to hospital with a serious but non-life threatening injury, police said.
Police believed the victim and shooter were known to each other.
On Friday, police said the investigation with Durham Regional Police Service led to the arrest of Nathan Wallis, 25, of Whitby.
Wallis has been charged with:
- assault with a weapon
- carrying a firearm in a careless manner
- pointing a firearm
- unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm
- possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order (two counts)
- failing to comply with a recognizance.
He was held in custody for a bail hearing in Lindsay court on Friday, police said.
