Whitby man arrested in connection to shooting in Lindsay: police

An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting in Lindsay earlier this week.

Kawartha Lakes police say around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a 9-1-1 call about the sound of gunfire and a group of people fighting at a William St. N. apartment complex.

READ MORE: Police seeking suspect after early morning shooting in Lindsay

Officers located a person with a gunshot wound at another address. The victim was taken to hospital with a serious but non-life threatening injury, police said.

Police believed the victim and shooter were known to each other.

On Friday, police said the investigation with Durham Regional Police Service led to the arrest of Nathan Wallis, 25, of Whitby.

Wallis has been charged with:

assault with a weapon

carrying a firearm in a careless manner

pointing a firearm

unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order (two counts)

failing to comply with a recognizance.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing in Lindsay court on Friday, police said.

WATCH: Man shot and killed in brazen daytime shooting in Etobicoke