Parents arrested in drug overdose of Belleville toddler

The parents of a two-year-old child who was found unresponsive after a drug overdose in Belleville earlier this summer have now been charged.

The parents, whose names are not being released, were jointly charged on Sept. 25 with possession of carfentanil, cocaine and criminal negligence.

The charges stem from an incident on June 4, when emergency services were called to a Pine Street home in Belleville after reports of an unresponsive child. The child was first sent to Quinte Health Care, and later transferred to Kingston General Hospital.

According to Belleville police, the child has been staying in the care of another family member since its release from hospital.

Belleville police have been investigating the incident since early June, and on Wednesday, they arrested the 29-year-old mother on Pine Street. On Thursday, they arrested the 34-year-old father on Dundas Street East.

The mother attended a bail hearing on Thursday and the father will attend a bail hearing on Friday.

Belleville police did not respond when asked whether the mother of the child was released on bail.