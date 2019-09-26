Princess Beatrice announces engagement to property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice is set to marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The pair confirmed their engagement in a press release Thursday after property tycoon Mapelli Mozzi popped the question while they were away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month.

Eugenie took the colour photographs as my girls are so close.

The black and white photographs were taken by Misan Harriman at Royal Lodge, Windsor Great Park pic.twitter.com/lkneoPpIYs — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) September 26, 2019

The wedding will take place in 2020. Further details will be announced in due course.

READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen Asks For A Goddaughter Named ‘Bea’ So Princess Beatrice Offers Up Herself

Beatrice, who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and is ninth in line to the throne, and her other half gushed: “We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together.

“We share so many similar interests and values, and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

READ MORE: Duchess Meghan Has An Adorable Nickname For Baby Archie

The Duke and Duchess of York added, “We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edoardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride.

“We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future.”

GALLERY: The Royals: Official Family Portraits