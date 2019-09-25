Investigations
September 25, 2019 5:03 pm

Man dies following industrial accident in North York

By Web Writer  Global News

A Toronto Police Service cruiser.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

A worker has died following an industrial accident in the city’s northwest end.

Toronto police responded to a medical call just before 1:30 pm on Wednesday, in the Wilson Ave. and Highway 400 area.

READ MORE: Man dies in east-end Toronto construction site accident

Paramedics attended to the patient, but the worker was later pronounced dead on the scene, a spokesperson told Global News.

There is no word yet on how the accident happened, or if the worker died from injuries related to the job.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified.

More to come…

WATCH: (June 28, 2019) Family of Mississauga man killed in industrial accident speaks out

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Highway 400
Industrial Accident
Ministry of Labour
North York
Paramedics
Toronto
Toronto Police
Wilson Ave.

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.