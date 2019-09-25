Man dies following industrial accident in North York

A worker has died following an industrial accident in the city’s northwest end.

Toronto police responded to a medical call just before 1:30 pm on Wednesday, in the Wilson Ave. and Highway 400 area.

Paramedics attended to the patient, but the worker was later pronounced dead on the scene, a spokesperson told Global News.

There is no word yet on how the accident happened, or if the worker died from injuries related to the job.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified.

More to come…

