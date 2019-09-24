Traffic
Leeds OPP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash

By Online Reporter  Global News

OPP are investigating after a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday killed one person.

Leeds OPP are looking into the cause of a collision that killed one person early Tuesday morning.

OPP say officers were called to Deer Ridge Drive in Leeds and the Thousand Islands at 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday to respond to a collision.

Police say one vehicle was involved in the crash and that the driver of the vehicle was its lone occupant.

Police reconstructionists and investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the collision.

OPP are not releasing the name of the deceased until after family members have been notified.

