Quinte West man charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 401 in Northumberland County

A Quinte West man faces stunt driving charges following a traffic stop by Northumberland OPP on Saturday night.

Police say just before midnight, an officer stopped a sedan in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Alnwick-Haldimand Township after it was clocked travelled 167 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

Michael Roland Maurice Comte, 26, of Quinte West was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.

His driver’s licence was suspended for seven days and the vehicle he was driving was towed and impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Nov. 6.

