Candlelight climate vigil planned for Alberta Legislature Sunday

A candlelight vigil is set to take place at the Alberta legislature grounds on Sunday evening to bring attention to environmental issues and the need for action.

The event is scheduled to run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and is organized by a coalition of interfaith groups.

The event page on Facebook says it’s being hosted by Citizens for Public Justice Edmonton, the Catholic Archdiocese Office and other interfaith partners.

“This Sunday hundreds of people from dozens of different faith communities will come together for a candlelight climate vigil, taking part in the largest ever global week of climate action happening from Sept. 20-27,” the message reads.

On Friday, crowds of people around the planet attend rallies demanding action on climate change.

In Edmonton, a couple hundred young people marched downtown before taking part in a “die-in” to draw attention to what they fear may happen if politicians don’t act on the issue.

“We did a die-in, which is where everyone shows what will happen if we do nothing,” said Abram Ilcisin, a 16-year-old organizer with Edmonton Youth for Climate.

“So we pretended to be dead by lying on the floor and showing that this is what our bodies will look like… if nothing is done.”

The event was also promoted by the group Climate Justice Edmonton.

Across the world on Friday, the so-called Global Climate Strike saw many children skip school to take part in the day of action meant to pressure political leaders to tackle climate change in the run-up to a U.N. Summit.

Another event is planned in Edmonton for Friday, Sept. 27.

The Edmonton Global Strike for Climate Action will see participants march from Churchill Square at noon to the Alberta legislature. Some students from the University of Alberta and MacEwan University are scheduled to attend.

“Our house is on fire – let’s act like it,” the event page reads. “Millions of children and students across the globe have been striking on Fridays to demand action on the climate crisis from all levels of government and civil society. The international Fridays for Future movement, sparked by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg‘s one-person protest, has gained widespread support from youth in Canada.”

Sunday’s candlelight vigil is open to Edmontonians of any faith community and will feature youth and leaders from Temple Beth Ora, Al Rashid Mosque, and the Anglican Church.

“Recognizing the urgency of the climate crisis and the duty of faith communities to take a stand, hundreds of people from all backgrounds will gather to demonstrate solidarity with the Edmonton youth organizing the climate strikes on Sept. 20 and 27.”

— With files from Phil Heidenreich