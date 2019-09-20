GM says all vehicle production halted at Oshawa assembly plant

General Motors says it has halted all vehicle production at its assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., as a result of a strike by the United Auto Workers union in the United States.

The halt in production means about 1,850 unionized workers have been temporarily laid off with pay.

The company stopped truck production on Tuesday, sending about 1,200 hourly workers home due to a lack of parts as more than 30 GM operations in the U.S. are shut because of the strike by some 49,000 UAW workers.

READ MORE: GM Canada temporarily lays off 1,200 employees as U.S. strike continues

On Friday GM also halted production on its flex line that produces the Chevrolet Impala and employs about 650 workers.

A GM Canada statement says work continues at stamping operations in Oshawa, a parts plant in St. Catharines and its CAMI assembly plant in Ingersoll, which makes sport utility vehicles.

United Auto Workers members at GM’s U.S. operations walked off the job for the first time in over a decade on Monday over issues including wages, health care, and job security.

WATCH: Tens of thousands of United Auto Workers members on strike across U.S., leaving GM plants idle (Sept. 16, 2019)