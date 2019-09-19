Man steals $56,000 worth of parts from school buses, say Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg man who allegedly stole parts from five different school buses and tried to sell them as scrap metal has been arrested.
Police said a series of thefts took place between July and September, and involved a suspect removing catalytic converters and diesel particulate filters from the buses.
The suspect tried to sell the parts for about $500, although the total losses to the vehicles’ owners totaled more than $56,000.
A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with three counts of possessing goods obtained by crime over $5,000, three counts of trafficking in stolen property obtained by crime over $5,000, and one count of possessing goods obtained by crime under $5,000.
Police said stolen licence plates were also used on a vehicle the suspect used in the theft.
The man was released on a promise to appear.
