Edmonton man facing impaired driving charges after cyclist killed on QEII

Impaired driving-related charges have been laid against a 36-year-old Edmonton after a cyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle in central Alberta over the weekend.
At around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Blackfalds RCMP were called to a collision involving an SUV and a cyclist on Highway 2 between Highway 11 and the 32 Street overpass near Red Deer.
Officers said Wednesday the SUV was heading south on Highway 2 when it collided with the cyclist.
The 32-year-old man on the bike, who was from Red Deer, was pronounced dead at the scene. RCMP said the man’s name will not be released.
Edwin Aklamanu, of Edmonton, has been charged with failure to provide a breath sample causing death and operation while impaired causing death. He is scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on Oct. 16.
