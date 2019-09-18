Ottawa police seek to identify suspect in commercial break-and-enter

Ottawa police say they are investigating a recent commercial break and enter that allegedly occurred last Thursday and are asking for help in identifying the suspect.

Around 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 5, police say, a lone male suspect allegedly broke into a business located on St. Joseph Blvd. in Orléans.

According to police, the suspect allegedly stole an undisclosed quantity of cash before leaving.

The suspect, captured on CCTV camera, is described as a clean-shaven Asian male with black hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing a black, sleeveless t-shirt and a light-blue watch on his right arm.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this incident to call the break and enter unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 3435.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca

