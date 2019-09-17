Politics
September 17, 2019 6:24 am

Ontario politicians gather in Verner, Ont. for annual plowing match

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford sits on a Ford tractor as he plows a furrow at the International Plowing Match in Pain Court Ont. Tuesday, September 18, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins
A A

VERNER, Ont. – Ontario’s annual International Plowing Match is set to get underway today, and most of the province’s political party leaders are expected to be there.

Premier Doug Ford and NDP Leader Andrea Horwath will both be taking part in the match’s opening ceremonies.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner will also be at the match, which takes place in Verner, Ont., about 55 kilometres west of North Bay.

READ MORE: Ontario party leaders to attend opening of International Plowing Match in Minto

The plowing match sees politicians take part in a parade and party leaders drive tractors to see who can most successfully plow a straight furrow.

Last year, a small group of protesters heckled the premier at the plowing match in Chatham, Ont.

The legislature usually shuts down for the day so that politicians can attend, but this year legislators are on an extended break and won’t be back in session until Oct. 28.

WATCH: Ontario politicians attend International Plowing Match in Chatham-Kent (Sept 18, 2018)

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Andrea Horwath
annual plowing match
Doug Ford
Ford government
International Plowing Match
Mike Schreiner
NDP
Ontario government
ontario plowing match
Ontario politics
plowing match
Verner
Verner Ontario

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.