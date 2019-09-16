Calgary’s wet summer has fungi flourishing

Calgary’s wet summer may have left some feeling a bit blue but mushrooms were more than happy — popping up all over our lawns and parks.

However, if you’re thinking about serving some up for supper, you may want to think again.

Heather Addy is a biology professor at the University of Calgary and doesn’t recommend snacking on the fungi unless you’ve done your research.

“The rule is, never eat a mushroom unless you’re 100 per cent sure what it is and that you’re 100 per cent sure it’s growing somewhere safe,” she said.

Bruce Theunissen is a long-time landscaper in Calgary and is shocked by how much the fungi have flourished this year.

“I’ve been doing this for 28 years and I’ve never seen mushrooms like this”

Although the mushrooms may be in abundance, Theunissen said they pose no threat to your lawn and are actually beneficial.

“It’s getting rid of the thatch in your lawn [and] maybe there are some dead roots it’s getting rid of,” Theunissen said.

Experts suggest if you’re not concerned about kids or pets eating the mushrooms, it may best to let them do their thing.

“Just leave them be. They’re not going to last very long and they’re just spreading their spores to keep the ecosystem cycling,” Addy said.

If you’re curious about what kind of mushrooms are growing in your yard, the Alberta Mycological Society has an online database.