Peterborough Lakers capture 3rd-straight Mann Cup championship

The Peterborough Lakers completed a “three-Pete” by capturing their third-straight Mann Cup Championship thanks to a 7-5 win over the Victoria Shamrocks on Wednesday night in Game 5 of the men’s senior A national lacrosse championship.

With the victory, the Lakes won the best-of-seven series 4-1. It’s the 17th national lacrosse championship in the Lakers’ long and storied history and Ontario’s 13th title in 14 years. The Shamrocks earned the title in 2015 over the Lakers, who had 11 members on the squad that season.

READ MORE: ‘A fan forever’ — Premier John Horgan and his love for the Victoria Shamrocks

The Lakers are the first team to capture three consecutive titles since the Six Nations Chiefs did from 1994 to 1996. Peterborough can chase the record next season to tie the Lakers’ franchise that won four in a row from 1951 to 1954.

“It’s something that you can’t describe,” said team captain Robert Hope.

“At a young age, we got to watch great teams play, and to be able to do it three years in a row is just truly amazing. To know what each guy is going through with bumps and bruises and broken this and broken that, I’m speechless. We’re going to celebrate tonight and we’re going to have a great time.”

Shawn Evans had a pair of goals for the Lakers, who dropped the series opener before taking the next four games.

Kyle Buchanan chipped in with a goal and four assists for Peterborough in front of a crowd of 2,105 at the Q Centre in Colwood, B.C.

Graeme Hossack and Larson Sundown had a goal and an assist each for the Shamrocks.

READ MORE: Peterborough Lakers one win away from Mann Cup after 8-6 victory in Game 4

Mike Poulin made 38 saves for the win, while Peter Dubenski stopped 47 of 54 shots in defeat. Poulin was named the series MVP and earned the Mike Kelley Award.

“What an honour,” said Poulin. “It could have gone to a lot of people, including Pete Dubenski on their side of the floor, but to be included in a long list of Mike Kelley Award winners, I’m extremely honoured.”

Evans told the Victoria Times Colonist that winning “never gets old.”

“There were so many ups and downs this season, but we kept pushing. And Victoria did a great job,” he said. “That is a great Victoria team, and these are great Victoria fans.”

The Lakers’ 17 Mann Cup titles rank the team second behind the New Westminster Salmonbellies, who have 24.

Scoring for the Lakers were:

Shawn Evans (2-0)

Kyle Buchanan (1-4)

Thomas Hoggarth (1-0)

Cory Vitarelli (1-0)

Kiel Matisz (1-0)

Holden Cattoni (1-0)

Turner Evans (0-3)

Mark Matthews (0-2)

Jordan Stouros (0-1)

Chad Tutton (0-1)

WATCH (Aug. 11, 2019): Canada wins silver at U19 Women’s Lacrosse World Championship in Peterborough