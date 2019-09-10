68-year-old man charged after New Brunswick RCMP seize contraband tobacco, firearm

A 68-year-old man has been charged after police say officers seized approximately 37,480 contraband cigarettes, an unsecured firearm and an undisclosed amount of money from a home in Richibucto-Village, N.B.

On Sept. 5, Richibucto RCMP reportedly seized the items from a residence located on Pirogue Road.

Paul Mazerolle of Richibucto-Village appeared in Moncton provincial court on Sept. 6 and was charged with possessing contraband tobacco, failing to have a wholesale vendors licence while in possession of more than 1,000 cigarettes and the unlawful sale of tobacco without a retail vendor’s licence.

Police said he was also charged with improper storage of a firearm.

He was in custody until his court appearance on Sept. 9, at which time he was released with conditions. Mazerolle is scheduled to return to court again on Oct. 9 at 9:30 a.m.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.