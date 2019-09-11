Dorian cleanup efforts continue in Shediac, N.B.

Many people gathered at the Shediac Bay Yacht Club Monday to watch boaters and crews try to remove pieces of the puzzle.

The area was hit hard and boats were thrown ashore and along the rock wall in front of the clubhouse.

While hurricane Dorian made its impact felt over the weekend, Dave Redfern said he’s trying to stay positive despite seeing his boat up on the rocks.

“(Sunday) was an emotional day,” he said. “When I drove down here… From a distance, I could see the conglomeration of masts in here; I knew there was something, something bad.”

Kurby Malone, of T&T Ocean Rescue, said there was “minimal” fuel spill during the storm.

“After we get the environmental part under control, we try to get the boat out right away,” he said.

But crews also had to get pieces of the docks out to give themselves space to work and allow for upright boats to sail out.

One boat that appears to be unharmed is a dragon boat, normally crewed by breast cancer survivors, that landed on the grass, according to Lorna Fox, one of the paddlers.

WATCH (Sept. 9, 2019): Extensive power outages in Atlantic Canada in the wake of Dorian

“A lot of us have sort of been saying that our angels, which are our seven members that we’ve lost over time, that they’ve brought that boat safely up there,” says Fox, a member of the ‘tit Biteau Breast Cancer Survivor Dragon Boat Team.

While the team says their boat certainly wasn’t one of the more expensive ones impacted, there’s plenty of sentimental value. Names of members who passed away as a result of breast cancer are on plaques.

Also in Shediac, a severed tree fell on Eugene Ruel’s home, but he too feels lucky there doesn’t appear to be severe damage. He says he will watch over things as he continues to clean up his yard of the branches.

“The wind was terrible,” Ruel said. “I’ve never seen that before.”

Meanwhile, back in Moncton, most of the debris appears to have been picked up. As of early Monday morning though, a toppled tree in Victoria Park remained where it severed a park bench.

And down the road, a tree fell on a house, which didn’t appear to have major structural damage, at least from the outside. Near that, a severed tree continued to rest against lines running above a Williams Street home.

Only time will tell how long the full cleanup takes.

