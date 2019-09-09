London police fine 4 tenants $1,130 each under updated bylaw after over 200 turn out to party

London police are reminding the public that anyone who “sponsors, hosts, creates, attends, allows or cause/permit a nuisance party” could face hefty fines after an incident on Broughdale Avenue over the weekend.

Just before midnight Friday, officers arrived on scene to find 200 to 300 people at a home on the infamous street.

Four tenants — two 20-year-olds, a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old — were issued provincial offence notices for violating the city’s recently updated public nuisance bylaw.

The fine is $1,000 plus a $130 surcharge.

In late August, the city approved amendments to the public nuisance bylaw with the goal of combating Fake Homecoming (FoCo) celebrations.

FoCo was first held to protest Western University’s decision to push its annual homecoming to a later date amid midterm exams.

Known for taking a toll on the city’s resources, last year’s FoCo drew 20,000 revellers to Broughdale Avenue and left the city with a $200,000 bill for emergency services.

The bylaw tweaks take aim at those who “sponsor, conduct, continue, host, create or cause” any party deemed a nuisance.

The party-starters will be responsible for bringing the party to an end. If the city has to step in bring the nuisance to an end, the party-starter will have to cover the cost of any city services deployed.

— with files from 980 CFPL’s Andrew Graham.