Tiger-Cats add 4, including former Alouettes running back Tyrell Sutton

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats added four players to the team’s practice roster: American running back Tyrell Sutton, wide receiver Justin Thomas, defensive tackle Johnny Robinson and national defensive tackle Sheriden Lawley.

Sutton, 32, who most recently spent time with the Toronto Argonauts earlier this season, has played in 73 career Canadian Football League (CFL) games over six seasons with the Montreal Alouettes (2013-18) and B.C. Lions (2018). The five-foot-eight, 217-pound native of Akron, Ohio, has registered 698 carries for 3,841 yards and 17 touchdowns while adding 178 receptions for 1,539 yards and three receiving touchdowns during his CFL career.

Prior to joining the Alouettes, Sutton spent parts of three seasons in the National Football League (NFL) with the Green Bay Packers (2009), Carolina Panthers (2009-11) and Seattle Seahawks (2012), playing in 16 games, all with Carolina. The former Northwestern University athlete registered 25 carries for 139 yards and 18 receptions for 132 yards and had 16 kick returns for 332 yards for the Panthers.

Thomas, 25, attended training camp with the Tiger-Cats earlier this season after playing eight games with the Alliance of American Football’s Atlanta Legends, recording 16 receptions for 172 yards while adding five carries for 15 yards.

The five-foot-11, 189-pound native of Prattville, Ala., spent time in the NFL from 2017 to 2018 with the New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers. Prior to turning pro, the Georgia Tech athlete played 48 games as quarterback during his four-year career with the Yellow Jackets (2013-16).

Robinson, 22, spent time with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts earlier this season after signing as an undrafted free agent on May 3. The six-foot, 292-pound native of Apopka, Fla., appeared in 42 games at Charleston Southern University over four seasons (2015-18), accumulating 123 tackles (52 solo), 23.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 quarterback sacks, two passes defended and two forced fumbles. Robinson was a First Team All-Big South Conference choice in 2017 and 2018.

Lawley, 24, was selected by the Tiger-Cats in the third round, 24th overall, in the 2019 CFL Draft and attending training camp with the team in May. He played three games with the University of British Columbia in 2018, recording 17 tackles and three sacks for the Thunderbirds.

The six-foot-four, 290-pound native of Abbotsford, B.C., appeared in 25 games over three seasons (2015-17) at the University of Connecticut prior to joining UBC. He recorded 18 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack for the Huskies.

Coming off their second bye week, the CFL-leading Hamilton Tiger-Cats (9-3) travel to Calgary on Saturday to face the 7-4 Stampeders.