Former PQ minister Réjean Hébert to run with Liberals in the Longueuil Saint-Hubert riding

Former Parti Québécois minister Réjean Hébert has officially been nominated as the Liberal candidate in the Longueuil Saint-Hubert riding, in light of the federal election on Oct. 21.

Hébert was confirmed by unanimous decision because his opponent, city councilor Éric Beaulieu rallied behind his candidacy earlier this week.

Presently the Dean of the School of public health of l’Université de Montréal (UDEM), Hébert occupied the position of minister of Health and Social Services under the Pauline Marois government.

“My career path illustrates my deepest desires to contribute to the social, environmental and economic development of a strong Quebec and Canada,” he declared in a Liberal Party press release Sunday.

Before announcing his intention to make the leap into federal politics, the geriatrics doctor said he wanted to defend files that were close to his heart in relation to health, such as domestic medical care, the prevention of chronic diseases and the impact of climate change on the health of constituents.

Hébert will face the current member of parliament Pierre Nantel, running with the Green Party, Denis Trudel of the Bloc Québécois and Conservative candidate Patrick Clune.

— With files from The Canadian Press