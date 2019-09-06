Manitoba Liberals promise to invest in French education, child-care spaces

The Manitoba Liberals are promising to invest in French-language education and services if elected Tuesday.

Leader Dougald Lamont says French people, language and culture enrich the province but there hasn’t been enough investment in their preservation.

He cites an increase in enrollment in French immersion and French schools across the province.

The Liberals promised renovations to schools, more French-language child-care spaces and reaffirmed an immigration target for francophones.

Lamont also pledged to recognize the association of bilingual municipalities.

Lamont is running to retain his seat in St. Boniface, which is the centre of Winnipeg’s French community.

