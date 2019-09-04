Calgary could be the big winner at this year’s Canadian Country Music Association Awards

The Canadian Country Music Association Awards are just days away but Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi is already singing the praises of the annual event.

“We expect that over the next four days we’ll have about 6,000 visitors to Calgary with about $9 million in economic impact and a ton of fun,” said Nenshi at a CCMA kick-off event Wednesday.

“When I woke up this morning, country music was on my mind,” he joked — but the numbers are nothing to laugh at.

It’s been 14 years since Calgary last hosted the event, but for the five previous host cities, the amount of economic activity generated by the event has been well into the millions.

Thousands are expected to attend the awards show, which will be broadcasted live on Global News, but thousands more are expected to seek out the numerous activities planned for Country Music Week, including a music festival, a fan village and legends show.

“You are going to run into country music wherever you go in the city,” said Nenshi.

Local musicians are also slated to play at select downtown LRT platforms and they’ll also be found serenading visitors at the arrival gates at the Calgary International Airport.

“It’s an amazing opportunity, I think, to move Calgary forward as an emerging music city and demonstrate that there [are] music opportunities that are happening here year-round that can be further developed,” said Andrew Mosker of the National Music Centre.