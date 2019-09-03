Canadian Snowbirds soar over Captain Michael VandenBos Public School

Students and staff across Durham returned to class Tuesday, marking the end of the summer holiday.

For one particular school in Whitby, that includes the continuation of a tradition that dates back nearly two decades.

Since Captain Michael VandenBos Public School opened in 2001, the Canadian Snowbirds have flown overhead on the first day of classes.

“I’m always excited for the first day of school because the airshow’s great and really fun,” said Frankie Lewis, a Grade 7 student.

“I’m pretty sure we’re the only school that does that, so that’s exciting for a lot of people who come and just watch the Snowbirds fly over us,” said Madhusan Baskaran, another Grade 7 student at the school.

Denise Robinson, who is in her first year as principal at the school, says there’s always extra excitement ahead of the first day of class, but there’s nothing quite like having your own personal airshow.

“They bring integrity and respect and all of those character traits we want to instill in our students,” said Robinson.

“We see that in the Snowbirds.”

More than 700 students, staff members and nearby residents gathered behind the school to watch the incredible formations.

The Snowbirds dedicate their annual performance to Captain Michael VandenBos, a former member of their ranks, Whitby resident, and the school’s namesake.

“We like to carry on his tradition,” said Robbie Hindle, Snowbird 11 Canadian and team coordinator. “He was a very exuberant, excited individual and we want to carry that forward.

“It’s a great time of year to come here and hopefully inspire the kids — it’s the first day of school, get them ready for the school year.”

Whitby resident Frances Rose has been coming to watch the fly-by for the past decade. Like many others, it’s something she looks forward to every year.

“I just love the Snowbirds, I think they’re so special. They are absolutely amazing,” said Rose.

The five-minute show is a tradition the school and Snowbirds all hope to see continue for years to come, helping students soar into another school year.