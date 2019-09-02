Naked woman arrested after break-in: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police say they had to deal with an unusual break-in Friday afternoon involving nudity, a hatchet and a random bystander blocking officers.

A naked woman broke into a North End suite in the 500 block of Manitoba Avenue around 3:30 p.m. and refused to leave, police said.

She was allegedly armed with a hatchet and swung it at a resident but missed and ended up in the front vestibule.

The suspect was damaging the building as cops arrived while an agitated man, a complete stranger to the woman, wandered into the area and started yelling at officers, according to police.

He was told to leave several times, police said, but he kept on returning and eventually approached police in a hostile manner, at which point he was arrested.

About 45 minutes after the dispute began, the woman was tasered and finally brought into custody, Winnipeg police said.

Twenty-nine-year-old Gwen Erika Chartrand has been charged with two counts of breaking and enter, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

Thirty-year-old Craig Koch has been charged with obstructing a peace officer and causing a disturbance.

