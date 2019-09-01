Toronto police investigating after hateful anti-Muslim graffiti found in west-end park
Toronto police say they are investigating after a park sign was apparently vandalized with hateful anti-Muslim graffiti.
Police spokeswoman Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says officers were called to Dennis Flynn Park in the Etobicoke area Sunday morning.
She says the investigation is in its early stages and no suspects have been identified.
Toronto Mayor John Tory released a statement calling the vandalism “abhorrent” and saying he condemns the message of “religious hatred.”
He tweeted that the city would be cleaning up the sign immediately.
The anti-Muslim graffiti found in Dennis Flynn Park is abhorrent and an example of religious hatred that must absolutely be condemned. Deputy Mayor Holyday, my office and @TorontoPFR staff are working to clean this up right away and @TorontoPolice are investigating.
— John Tory (@JohnTory) September 1, 2019
