Crime
September 1, 2019 4:07 pm
Updated: September 1, 2019 4:20 pm

Toronto police investigating after hateful anti-Muslim graffiti found in west-end park

By Staff The Canadian Press

A man cleans a sign at Dennis Flynn Park after anti-Muslim graffiti was found on it Sunday.

Global News
A A

Toronto police say they are investigating after a park sign was apparently vandalized with hateful anti-Muslim graffiti.

Police spokeswoman Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says officers were called to Dennis Flynn Park in the Etobicoke area Sunday morning.

READ MORE: Jail time for promoting hatred sends a ‘strong message,’ advocates say

She says the investigation is in its early stages and no suspects have been identified.

Toronto Mayor John Tory released a statement calling the vandalism “abhorrent” and saying he condemns the message of “religious hatred.”

He tweeted that the city would be cleaning up the sign immediately.

WATCH: (Aug. 29) Toronto publisher sentenced for promoting hate

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Crime
Dennis Flynn Park
Etobicoke
Hate
Racism
Toronto
Toronto crime
Toronto Police
west-end Toronto

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.