Toronto police investigating after hateful anti-Muslim graffiti found in west-end park

Toronto police say they are investigating after a park sign was apparently vandalized with hateful anti-Muslim graffiti.

Police spokeswoman Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says officers were called to Dennis Flynn Park in the Etobicoke area Sunday morning.

READ MORE: Jail time for promoting hatred sends a ‘strong message,’ advocates say

She says the investigation is in its early stages and no suspects have been identified.

Toronto Mayor John Tory released a statement calling the vandalism “abhorrent” and saying he condemns the message of “religious hatred.”

He tweeted that the city would be cleaning up the sign immediately.

The anti-Muslim graffiti found in Dennis Flynn Park is abhorrent and an example of religious hatred that must absolutely be condemned. Deputy Mayor Holyday, my office and @TorontoPFR staff are working to clean this up right away and @TorontoPolice are investigating. — John Tory (@JohnTory) September 1, 2019

WATCH: (Aug. 29) Toronto publisher sentenced for promoting hate