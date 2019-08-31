Foothills Major Baseball Association renames Calgary diamond Glen Hansen Field

The home of the Foothills Major Baseball Association received a new name on Saturday.

Glen Hansen, one of the longest-tenured members of the Calgary league, was surprised with the honour of having the FMBA diamond named after him.

READ MORE: Calgary-raised Mike Soroka stuns baseball world with amazing MLB debut

The 40-year FMBA member has served the league in every way imaginable, helping keep baseball alive for those who grew too old for other leagues around the city.

“When this league started, I threw everything I had behind it,” Hansen said. “It just means everything to have a place for kids and guys to play once they’re done college. That’s what this is all about.”

During the hard years of the FMBA, the league struggled to maintain a handful of teams, but thanks to Hansen’s help, it has grown to 11 teams — more players are added each year.

“When you’re done playing college, done shooting your dream, come play in the FMBA. We’ve got guys in their mid-40s,” Hansen said. “The kids that are coming back from college are a lot better ballplayers than we had back in the day, well-run teams now. It’s going to get bigger with the addition of the University [of Calgary]. It’s going to be something.”

READ MORE: Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen hosts baseball camp for Calgary kids

Hansen served as league president four times starting back in 1982, helping attract higher talent to the league and allowing the FMBA to continue expanding into what it is today.

“I would argue that the league wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for guys like him to keep everything together,” said Tom Sidorkewicz, president of the FMBA Cardinals. “He’s the tie that binds and it’s very important to have guys like that to keep things together in a league where people are finding other things to do.”

The league has been working to keep things fresh for the field that sits just off 32 Avenue N.E. and Deerfoot Trail, with this renaming being just one of the many changes in store for the diamond.

The league hopes the new name will help make the field more recognizable to those who don’t consistently visit it.

For the more than 200 members of the FMBA, the naming is a long time coming for a man who has helped keep baseball alive for those 18 years and older in Calgary.