Cobourg woman charged for domestic assault, say police

Cobourg Police Service say they’ve arrested a woman on Thursday for allegedly punching her former boyfriend.

Police said they received a call at 7:53 p.m. on Aug 29 about an assault that had just occurred north of downtown Cobourg, near Division Street.

After speaking with the victim and an independent witness, police said they determined that the woman was the victim’s ex-girlfriend, and that she had confronted him over having a new girlfriend.

Police said the accused woman allegedly punched the man several times in the head, then spat in his face. She then proceeded to hit him on the side of the face with a flashlight, breaking his glasses in the process.

The 37-year-old woman from Cobourg is facing three charges, including assault with a weapon.

