Reduced speed in school zones takes effect Monday

It’s back to school season, which also means the return of school zones.

Signs posted around 171 Winnipeg schools are back in effect as of Monday, Sept. 2.

Maximum speed limits in the school zones are 30 km/h and are in effect from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday from September through June – whether classes are happening that day or not.

More information about the school zones and the Reduced Speed School Zone Regulation can be found at the City of Winnipeg’s website.

