Peterborough-Kawartha Green Party candidate chosen

Local Green Party members have chosen the candidate they will field in the Peterborough-Kawartha riding for the upcoming October federal election.

The party said in a release Andrew MacGregor, of Peterborough, won against fellow Green Party candidate, Doug Mason, on Wednesday evening. The two nominees addressed questions throughout the evening concerning climate change, electoral and democratic reform, poverty and housing, and how they thought the local campaign would develop.

MacGregor’s bio says he works as a financial planner in the City of Peterborough. He also volunteers as a treasurer on the Peterborough Paramedics and Beyond board, and as a coach for the Peterborough Youth Soccer Club.

MacGregor’s bio also says he recently started a business to alleviate costs on consumers who want to access electric vehicle conversions.

