More lanes to open on Turcot Interchange this fall
Several ramps on the new Turcot Interchange are set to open this fall, making it easier for drivers who commute to and from the West Island.
Some of the roads and lanes that are set to open include:
- Entrance to Highway 15 North
- Highway 15 South and its exit to the 20 West
- Highway 20 East toward Highway 15 North
- Highway 15 North towards the 20 West
- Route 136 West will have three out of four lanes open
However, there will be additional closures.
Route 136 West through the Turcot Interchange to Highway 20 West will only have one lane open.
Construction work is set to take place on the Highway 40 and Highway 13 interchange and around that area.
Mobilité Montréal did not confirm the exact start dates of the closures and openings.
