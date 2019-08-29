Safety concerns lead to closure of Edmonton zoo’s new Red Panda Playground

A new attraction that opened earlier this year at the Edmonton Valley Zoo has been temporarily closed due to safety concerns.

Construction on the Red Panda Playground finished at the end of May, at which point the zoo “identified a few safety concerns that needed to be addressed.”

Work that’s being done include installing more soft surface around the play structure, as well as adding “rigid anchoring” of the structure to the ground for more stability.

“To ensure everyone’s safety, the playground was closed,” read a statement from the Edmonton Valley Zoo, which is owned by the city.

The playground will remain closed until the repairs are complete this fall, a spokesperson with the zoo said.

The playground is located near the new facilities that were construction for the zoo’s three red pandas.

The new habitat for the animals features two large outdoor enclosures with wooden structures and three large trees, as well as a roomy indoor area.

The kids’ playground sits prominently in the middle of the newly opened area. It’s meant for kids to climb and move like the red pandas would.

The new facility formally opened to the public on June 21.

Watch below: A new section of the Edmonton Valley Zoo is now welcoming visitors. Margeaux Maron has more on the new red panda enclosure and the successful conservation program that helped drive the upgrade. (June 2019).