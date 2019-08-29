As many as 10 Manitoba rural municipalities to declare state of agriculture emergency

The dry summer is expected to prompt several Manitoba RMs to declare states of agricultural emergency Thursday.

Global News has learned the RM of Grahamdale, located in the Interlake, will declare the emergency after dry weather has left producers unable to produce enough hay to feed their cattle, among other problems.

As many as 10 rural municipalities will likely follow suit, and more information is expected early Thursday afternoon.

Both Manitoba Beef Producers and Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) warned earlier this month that the the hot and dry weather has led to far lower yields on feed this year.

They urged local farmers with any extra hay to consider selling it to struggling producers.

