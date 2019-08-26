Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with dump truck west of Edmonton

A 56-year-old man riding a motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries Monday after a collision on a highway west of Edmonton.

Parkland RCMP said officers were called to a crash between a motorcycle and a dump truck at 12:40 p.m.

The collision happened on Highway 16 and Highway 43.

RCMP said southbound traffic on Highway 43 was being diverted to Highway 770 and that eastbound traffic on Highway 16 had been reduced to one lane.

Officers were on scene as of 2 p.m. investigating. As of that time, the condition of the motorcyclist was unknown.

“Traffic will be interrupted for an indeterminate length of time,” a news release said.

More to come…

