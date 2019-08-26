Haliburton County man charged with distributing intimate images without consent: Peterborough police

A Haliburton County man is charged with distributing intimate images without consent following an investigation by Peterborough police.

Police say the accused and the victim are currently in a domestic relationship.

In late July, the victim discovered that the man had allegedly sent intimate images of her to other persons without her consent or knowledge.

The incident was reported to police and officers investigated.

On Aug. 22, the 41-year-old man was located by police at a Peterborough residence. He was arrested and charged with two counts of distributing intimate images without consent.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 12.

Police did not release the identity of the accused in order to protect the woman’s identity in the domestic incident.

