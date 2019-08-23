World
August 23, 2019 9:04 pm

Psychologist approved removing Jeffrey Epstein from suicide watch

By Staff Reuters

WATCH ABOVE: New court records reveal Jeffrey Epstein signed will 2 days before suicide

A A

A psychologist at the federal detention center in New York City where financier Jeffrey Epstein was being held while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges approved his removal from suicide watch before he killed himself, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

READ MORE: Jeffrey Epstein dies by apparent suicide while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges

The disclosure came in a letter dated on Thursday from Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd to the Democratic chairman and ranking Republican member of the Judiciary Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives. The letter was sent by the department to Reuters on Friday.

WATCH: What is a suicide watch?

Epstein died on Aug. 10 in his cell, and an autopsy report concluded that he hanged himself.

© 2019 Reuters

Report an error
Epstein
Epstein psychologist
Epstein Suicide
Epstein suicide investigation
epstein will
Jeffrey Epstein
Jeffrey Epstein Death
Jeffrey Epstein suicide
Jeffrey Epstein suicide watch

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.