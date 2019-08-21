Suspect photo released by OPP in Simcoe distraction theft
The OPP has released photos of a suspect in a distraction theft in Simcoe.
Police say two suspects entered a grocery store on West Street on Sunday night just before closing time and selected a large amount of merchandise.
One of the suspects allegedly distracted the cashier, while the other walked past the cash register.
Then, they fled the area in a silver vehicle.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.
