Suspect photo released by OPP in Simcoe distraction theft

The OPP has released photos of a suspect in a distraction theft in Simcoe.

Police say two suspects entered a grocery store on West Street on Sunday night just before closing time and selected a large amount of merchandise.

One of the suspects allegedly distracted the cashier, while the other walked past the cash register.

Then, they fled the area in a silver vehicle.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

#OPP investigating a distraction theft at a local business in Simcoe @NorfolkCountyCA. If anyone has any information, or can identify the suspect, they are being asked to contact the police at 1-888-310-1122 or @hncrimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/Ox31C0oPeT — OPP West (@OPP_WR) August 21, 2019