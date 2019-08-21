Canada
August 21, 2019 12:01 pm

Suspect photo released by OPP in Simcoe distraction theft

By News Anchor  Global News
Norfolk County OPP are looking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a distraction theft.

The OPP has released photos of a suspect in a distraction theft in Simcoe.

Police say two suspects entered a grocery store on West Street on Sunday night just before closing time and selected a large amount of merchandise.

One of the suspects allegedly distracted the cashier, while the other walked past the cash register.

Then, they fled the area in a silver vehicle.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

