Rolling Barrage sees dozens of motorcyclists raise PTSD awareness in Kelowna

Approximately 80 motorcyclists riding coast to coast to raise PTSD awareness made a pit stop in Kelowna overnight.

“[It’s important to] support our vets and our first responders. They’re the ones that run into danger when we’re trying to escape and save our own lives,” Rolling Barrage founder Scott Casey said.

“It’s quite humbling to ride in and find so many people here welcoming us,” he added.

Casey believes the bike rally has successfully raised awareness of PTSD.

“We’re breaking the silence in communities around Canada. It’s all about getting people out and involved,” he said.

“There’s nothing wrong with having PTSD. It’s part of life for a lot of people,” Casey added.

Members of the military on hand were grateful for the support.

“It’s a really good feeling. I feel like I’m back in the military again with the full support of the Canadian public, to tell you the truth,” bike rally rider Mike Lacharite said.

Motorcyclists left Halifax on Aug. 6 and expect to finish their journey in Burnaby on Wednesday.

Riders are raising thousands of dollars for various charities that support those struggling with PTSD, including Camp My Way and Sheepdog Lodge, Casey said.