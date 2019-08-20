London police seek victims after woman reports being pushed into sex trade

London police believe there may be additional victims and have announced charges in connection with an investigation that first began in 2017.

According to police, a woman reported in 2017 that she had been pushed into the sex trade “by a man who used both the name ‘Sean’ and ‘Kevin.'”

Police say she later severed her association with him.

The human trafficking unit launched an investigation and on Tuesday, police announced that the investigation has resulted in eight counts against a London man, 31, including three counts of material benefit from sexual services and one count of procuring a person to provide sexual services for consideration.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPPS (8477).

