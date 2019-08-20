Crime
August 20, 2019 6:26 pm

London police seek victims after woman reports being pushed into sex trade

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

A uniformed London police patch, September 6, 2017.

Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL
A A

London police believe there may be additional victims and have announced charges in connection with an investigation that first began in 2017.

READ MORE: Suspect in human trafficking case arrested: London police

According to police, a woman reported in 2017 that she had been pushed into the sex trade “by a man who used both the name ‘Sean’ and ‘Kevin.'”

Police say she later severed her association with him.

The human trafficking unit launched an investigation and on Tuesday, police announced that the investigation has resulted in eight counts against a London man, 31, including three counts of material benefit from sexual services and one count of procuring a person to provide sexual services for consideration.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPPS (8477).

WATCH: (July 31, 2019) Anti- human trafficking campaign launched in 401 rest stops

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
additional victims
human trafficking unit
London Police
london police sex crimes
material benefit from sexual services
sex trade
suspect uses aliases

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.