Winnipeg senior pulled from Netley Creek

Selkirk RCMP are investigating the death of an 85-year-old Winnipeg man Monday morning.

Police said the senior was in Netley Creek in the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews and was spotted swimming out from shore after his boat had drifted away from the launch.

The man, who wasn’t wearing a life jacket, was seen struggling in the water before going under next to his boat.

RCMP said another boater managed to get the man out of the water with the help of officers, who performed CPR while waiting for EMS responders.

The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition, where he later died.

RCMP continue to investigate, with the help of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

