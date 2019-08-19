NFL’s bag policy in effect at upcoming Winnipeg exhibition game

Football fans headed to IG Field for the NFL exhibition game on Thursday will need to pay attention to a policy in place for all NFL games.

As per the NFL’s Clear Bag Policy, only very small clutch bags or see-through bags will be allowed inside the stadium.

Purses that are bigger than 4.5 by 6.5 inches, briefcases, backpacks or diaper bags are all no-nos under the policy.

In a release on Monday, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers suggested fans should avoid bringing bags of any kind to the game.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items, but they’ll need to be inspected at the gate.

Fans should also be aware that their Bombers or Valour FC parking passes don’t qualify for this event. Cash parking will be available in lots surrounding the stadium, and the park and ride system will be in effect just as it is on Bombers game days.

The exhibition matchup, between the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers, takes place Thursday with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

