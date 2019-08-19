World
August 19, 2019 9:10 am

How one Hong Kong bakery is cooking up support for pro-democracy protests

By Staff The Associated Press

A Hong Kong bakery is doing its part to support the city’s pro-democracy protest movement by making mooncakes with a message.

At Wah Yee Tang, the traditional Chinese harvest festival treat comes with a twist: slogans opposing the city’s Beijing-backed government and promoting Hong Kong’s unique identity that have become popular rallying cries during the protests.

Bakery owner Naomi Suen hopes the cakes will bring about positivity during a time of political unrest.

Suen’s mooncakes carry messages including “No withdrawal, no dispersal” and “Hong Kong people.”

Other versions say “Be water,” referring to the protesters’ philosophy, inspired by martial arts star Bruce Lee, of taking a fluid approach to their demonstrations.

In this Aug. 9, 2019 photo, a staff member stamps the Chinese words “Hong Kong people” on the mooncake at Wah Yee Tang bakery in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

In this Aug. 9, 2019 photo, mooncakes with Chinese words “No withdrawal, no dispersal” are placed on the table at Wah Yee Tang bakery in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

