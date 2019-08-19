Canada
Hamilton Bulldogs trade defenceman DJ King to Saginaw Spirit

In return, the Bulldogs receive a second-round pick in 2021, and a fourth-round pick in 2022.

Hamilton Bulldogs
The Hamilton Bulldogs have traded defenceman DJ King to the Saginaw Spirit.

King played in 50 regular season games with the Bulldogs last year, collecting seven points — two goals and five assists.

Prior to joining Hamilton, he played two seasons with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

The Bulldogs open their home season Sept. 21.

