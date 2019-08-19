Hamilton Bulldogs trade defenceman DJ King to Saginaw Spirit

The Hamilton Bulldogs have traded defenceman DJ King to the Saginaw Spirit.
In return, the Bulldogs receive a second-round pick in 2021, and a fourth-round pick in 2022.
King played in 50 regular season games with the Bulldogs last year, collecting seven points — two goals and five assists.
Prior to joining Hamilton, he played two seasons with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.
The Bulldogs open their home season Sept. 21.
