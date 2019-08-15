Assiniboine Park Zoo partners with Winnipeg community organizations for annual Wildest Dreams event

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy is inviting more than 1,500 guests to its Winnipeg zoo on Thursday night as part of a very special experience.

The sixth annual Wildest Dreams event gives a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to local children and families facing health or socio-economic challenges.

The conservancy has partnered with 17 community organizations to give the families a wide range of special experiences at the Assiniboine Park Zoo in addition to food, drinks and treats.

Laura Cabak, the conservancy’s communications manager, told 680 CJOB the event is one of the ways in which the zoo gives back to the community.

“We have all kinds of activities planned for them, special experiences,” she said.

“It’s something that’s pretty near and dear to our hearts. Some of the organizations that are coming… these are organizations that just do tremendous work in the community so it’s our absolute pleasure to work with them and support the people they serve.”

The zoo is also celebrating National Honeybee Day, which is Aug. 17, with a weekend of activities planned for the public.

“We have all the activities that are taking place around our Shirley Richardson Butterfly Garden, which is inside the zoo and is really beautiful at this time of year,” said Cabak.

“Folks who come to the zoo can enjoy face painting, and there’s a craft station where they can make a decorative rock for their garden.”

Cabak said visitors can also learn what kind of plant life will encourage bees and butterflies to pollinate their own gardens.

“One-third of the global food supply relies on pollinators. When you think about that, it really brings home how important it is to protect their habitat.”

