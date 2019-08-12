Cobourg man accused of impaired driving, assaulting Good Samaritans after crash: OPP
A Cobourg man faces multiple charges including impaired driving following a rollover on Friday evening.
Northumberland OPP say around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a sedan which had rolled over in a ditch on Little Lake Road north of County Road 2, just east of Colborne in Cramahe Township.
OPP say the driver allegedly assaulted citizens that were trying to assist him prior to police arriving on scene. No serious injuries were sustained in the incident, police said.
Police say they determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.
Dylan Knapman, 25, of Cobourg was arrested and charged with:
- Operation while Impaired – alcohol and drugs
- Operation while Impaired – blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus
- Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited
- Two counts of uttering threats – damage property
- Assault
- Failure to comply with a probation order
- Two counts of failure to comply with prohibition regarding children
He was held in custody for a bail hearing in court in Cobourg, OPP said.
