Heavy police presence on Overdale Street in St. James

There is a large police presence on Overdale Street between Ness Avenue and Bruce Avenue in St. James.

Winnipeg police said they’re focusing on a house in the 300 block of Overdale.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area and to take direction from officers on scene if necessary.

Nearly a dozen police cars are on scene, as well as an ambulance and a police negotiator.

A neighbour told Global News he was asked by police to grab his dog and get out of the area as fast as he can.

We are on scene near a residence in the 300 block of Overdale regarding a potentially serious incident. We are requesting that people in the area take direction for our officers on scene. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) August 12, 2019

