Heavy police presence on Overdale Street in St. James
A A
There is a large police presence on Overdale Street between Ness Avenue and Bruce Avenue in St. James.
Winnipeg police said they’re focusing on a house in the 300 block of Overdale.
READ MORE: Make your voice heard about Winnipeg police, crime in new survey
Police are asking the public to stay away from the area and to take direction from officers on scene if necessary.
Nearly a dozen police cars are on scene, as well as an ambulance and a police negotiator.
A neighbour told Global News he was asked by police to grab his dog and get out of the area as fast as he can.
WATCH: Winnipeg police respond to Brooklyn Street standoff
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.