Motorcyclist charged with impaired driving presented rewards card as ID: Brockville police

Police have charged a man with impaired driving after he allegedly gave the wrong card when asked for identification by police.

On Aug. 10, Brockville police were called to the Ormond Street area to respond to a report of a possible impaired motorcyclist.

When officers stopped the man driving the motorcycle and asked for his identification, police say he handed over a store rewards card instead.

A Brockville police news release said the man showed obvious signs of impairment. According to police, he was arrested and brought to the police station to provide breath samples.

Police say he registered over double the legal blood-alcohol limit and was charged with impaired driving.

His motorcycle was impounded for seven days, and he was also given a 90-day licence suspension.