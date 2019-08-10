CAS contacted after girl, 5, found walking alone down Tillsonburg street: OPP

Provincial police in Oxford County say Children’s Aid Services were contacted after a five-year-old girl was found walking alone down a Tillsonburg street on Thursday, apparently en route to a local bank.

According to police, the child was located by a member of the community along Lisgar Avenue, and had nearly got struck by a vehicle before being approached.

Officers determined the child had left her home as her parents slept, and had walked about six minutes from the residence. For reasons unclear, police say she told them she going to the bank.

The child was taken back home where police spoke with her parents.

In a statement, Oxford County OPP Insp. Tony Hymers said police wished to thank the Good Samaritan for approaching the girl and contacting police.

“As a result of their quick thinking actions, she was returned home safely to her family,” Hymers said.

