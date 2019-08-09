Days of fog, poor weather posing challenges in northern Labrador town of Nain

Poor weather, particularly an unrelenting period of heavy fog, has been weighing on a Labrador community that is not accessible by road.

Flights carrying people and fresh produce have been grounded since the beginning of August, according to airline Air Borealis’ social media accounts, with the exception of a few hours on Thursday when a short window briefly opened up.

Joe Dicker, the AngajukKak, or mayor, of Nain, said a few flights carrying people made it in and out of the coastal community on Thursday before the fog rolled back in.

Dicker said residents have been admirably patient, but the lack of access to perishable foods has been difficult.

Internet and long-distance calls were cut off from Saturday until Thursday evening, Dicker said, because the affected service tower was not accessible due to the weather.

Residents in one section of the community, which is about 360 kilometres north of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, have been without running water for two weeks because the weather has prevented crews from performing needed maintenance.

Environment Canada meteorologist David Neil said there is little relief in the forecast for this weekend. Changes in the wind direction predicted early next week could improve visibility, but clouds and rain are still forecast.