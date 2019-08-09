Several shots fired at people on sidewalk in Toronto’s west end: police

Toronto police say multiple shots were fired at a group of people standing on a sidewalk in the city’s west end on Thursday night.

Officers responded to a call just before 10:30 p.m. to the area of Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West.

Investigators said a vehicle was driving northbound on Martin Grove Road approaching Albion Road when gunfire reportedly rang out.

READ MORE: 1 injured after 3rd shooting in Scarborough neighbourhood in less than a week

According to police, the occupants in the vehicle were firing from the car at a group standing outside.

Officers said the group fled the area as the vehicle continued to drive northbound.

Investigators said multiple shell casings were found but that there are no reports of injuries or victims at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

WATCH (Aug. 8, 2019): Toronto residents on edge following more shootings in the last 24 hours