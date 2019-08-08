Police warn London man that taking sand from beach is theft

Police are reminding the public that beach property — public or private — is not up for grabs after a man tried to take sand from a Port Stanley, Ont., beach.

It was around 10:45 a.m. on Monday when an officer watching traffic in the Main Beach area saw a man pull up behind his police cruiser, Elgin County OPP said.

The man then proceeded to fill up a five gallon bucket with sand.

According to police, when questioned, the man told the officer that he needed sand to level stones at his house in London.

Police warned the man that he could be charged with theft under $5,000 and told him he could buy sand legally from a store in the city.

Whether public or private, police said beach property belongs to someone and if taken, is seen as theft.

